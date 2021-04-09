Embattled Republican Reps. Tom Reed and Matt Gaetz of Florida have come under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over separate sexual misconduct scandals, raising the possibility that they could face congressional punishment for their alleged behavior.
The Hill reported Friday that House Ethics Committee Chairman Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and the panel's top Republican, Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, said in a joint statement that the panel has launched an investigation "and will gather additional information regarding the allegations."
The ethics panel has the power to recommend the full House to expel or otherwise reprimand members. The panel indicated that the investigations are warranted because of public allegations that both Reed and Gaetz engaged in “sexual misconduct” and other purported activities “in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.”
Reed, of Corning, has been accused by a Republican lobbyist of inappropriately touching her during a fundraising trip in 2017.
After at first denying the allegations last month, the congressman apologized to the lobbyist, blamed struggles with alcoholism and announced he won’t seek re-election at the end of this term.
In light of Friday’s investigation launch, Reed said: “We have already publicly addressed this situation and consistent with that are cooperating with the House Ethics Committee to bring this matter to conclusion.”
Earlier this week, Reed stepped down as co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which he had founded and was co-leading with Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. The caucus announced that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania will serve as the GOP co-chair instead.
Gaetz, a frequent guest on Fox News, is facing more serious allegations of sexually trafficking a teenager and other misconduct.
"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct," Deutch and Walorski said in a statement, as reported by The Hill.
Gaetz remained defiant despite the House Ethics Committee investigation.
“These allegations are blatantly false and have not been validated by a single human being willing to put their name behind them,” Gaetz’s office said in a statement after the announcement.