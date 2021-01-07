U.S. Rep. Tom Reed doesn’t believe President Trump should be removed a day after he egged supporters on to riot, break into the Capitol and terrorize legislators, staff and journalists.
A Republican and co-chairman of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, Reed said he didn’t think Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet would invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in Jan. 20.
Calls have come in for that action, however, primarily from Democrats, but also some Republicans. Later in the afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and new Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called for the president’s removal under the 25th Amendment or the House would draw up articles of impeachment.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in an online press conference Thursday, said “every option available — from invoking the 25th Amendment to impeachment and removal to criminal prosecution — should be on the table,” regarding Trump in the wake of Wednesday’s chaos.
“These options will require the vice president, cabinet members and Republican members of the Senate to hold the president accountable in a way they never have before,” she said. “If they fail to do so, history will rightfully judge them as complicit.”
Reed said attempts to impeach Trump a second time or otherwise remove him would further anger the president’s supporters who do not accept the results of the election.
“We need to move forward,” Reed told reporters during a Zoom video conference Thursday afternoon. “People will judge the president. History will judge the president and his legacy.”
Reed, who had left the House floor prior to the mob smashing their way into the Capitol, sheltered in his Langworthy Office Building office across Constitution Avenue. When the House and Senate reconvened, Reed gave a well-received speech in which he called for Republicans and Democrats to work together.
To underscore that, Reed went to the Democratic side of the aisle to deliver his remarks, standing next to Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., his co-chair on the Problem Solvers Caucus.
“What happened yesterday was not America. It was not democracy,” Reed said. Congressmen and senators wanted to conclude the debate over the confirmation of electors “to show that mob rule will not win with violence. What will win is democracy.”
Reed said he was not aware that a large number of Western New York residents had taken buses to Washington, D.C. to take part in the rally planned by Trump.
The question on the minds of Reed and others is, “What do we do in the next 13 days? I asked the president to search his soul, to search his conscience,” he said.
Reed said he was heartened by Trump’s early morning announcement that he recognized Congress’ confirmation of the election results and that “there would be a smooth transition of power.”
Reed said, “On Jan. 20, Joe Biden will take the office of president for next four years. That is the way it is.”
Reed called the storming of the Capitol by thousands of Trump supporters “one of the most disheartening moments of my entire life. I was concerned for my colleagues on the floor. It was very troublesome for me as it was for millions of Americans. Where do we go from here?”
The Corning Republican said he applauded Biden’s remarks calling out the rioters even before the president’s video remarks telling his supporters he loved them, but it was time to go home.
Reed emphasized that the individuals responsible for breaking into and vandalizing the Capitol “need to be held to account. They need to face justice.”
He said, “We did something. We completed the Democratic process so people knew the mob did not win — that democracy won.”
Reed said that while working with Democrats is one thing, “I will continue to call them out for their big government ideas. The Republican Party will rise out of this situation. We are the party of the people, of innovation, of opportunity.”
Asked whether senators like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley bore some responsibility for stoking the fires for Trump supporters, Reed replied, “I don’t judge my colleagues.”
Reed said those motivated by purely political reasons are wrong. “We need to stop that. I think the American people are going to say enough is enough.”
Reed said that concern over Trump misusing the nuclear codes was misplaced.
“There are mechanisms in place,” he said. “I am confident we are going to get through these next 13 days.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has frequently clashed with Trump, called the Capitol scene on Wednesday an “explosion of hate” incited by the rhetoric and actions of the outgoing president.
“President Trump started this four years ago,” the Democratic governor said. “When you spread hatred and distrust and division, don’t be surprised at the ugliness. This is four years of placing wedges in every crack in society.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said there was “no justification for the lawlessness and chaos that descended on our U.S. Capitol yesterday” and that he was “horrified” by the scenes.
“There will be time later on to examine what went wrong and why such a large segment of our electorate experienced such a dangerous level of disenfranchisement, but right now is a time to heal and move forward,” Borrello said.