U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and his Democratic co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus said Tuesday that Congress is “too close” to an agreement on emergency COVID-19 relief to walk away.
Reed, R-Corning, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, called on congressional leaders to make the deal before the holiday recess.
“Now is not the time to walk away from the key pillars of our bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief agreement,” the congressmen said of the more than $900 billion package to extend COVID-19 relief benefits to the nation. “It’s time to double down on finding a solution to the remaining obstacles. We are simply too close.”
Lawmakers in Washington were finalizing a one-week stopgap funding measure Tuesday to avoid a partial government shutdown starting Friday at midnight, CQ-Roll Call reported. That measure only included add-ons expected to be a package of expiring health care program extensions, according to Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby.
The “clean” continuing resolution, as Shelby put it Tuesday, will extend current funding through Dec. 18. That would buy Congress an additional week to reach the coronavirus relief deal and pass an omnibus spending measure for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
The House planned to vote on the stopgap bill Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his chamber would take it up “as soon as we get it.”
The push to buy time came as a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers struggled to pin down the details of a $908 billion coronavirus aid package that could become the basis for a compromise deal. The package is designed to last for about four months, by which time President-elect Joe Biden is expected to propose a more sweeping response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
”With families and small businesses hurting, and our local communities running out of money as they fight the virus, we have to do what Americans hired us to do,” Reed and Gottheimer said in their statement.
Lawmakers must “find commonsense solutions to get emergency relief out the door that include taking care of our state, local and tribal governments and recognizes the importance of worker and liability protections,” the congressmen said. “We can do this, we must, and we will.”
Just getting an interim aid measure off the ground has proved a heavy lift, however. CQ-Roll call reported that talks have dragged in recent days, mostly over the details of how and whether to provide liability protection for employers against pandemic-related lawsuits.
A broad outline of the bipartisan plan released last week called for a “short-term” liability shield “with the purpose of giving states time to develop their own response.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a member of the bipartisan group, said lawmakers had a “general agreement” to propose a short-term moratorium on lawsuits that would “give states six months to come up with their own legislation” on liability protection.
The issue negotiators are trying to work through is how to deal with injuries that occurred in 2020. Romney’s initial proposal was to provide immunity except for cases of gross negligence or willful misconduct, but Democrats argue that exception is too narrow.
In what he called a “real advance” toward a compromise, Romney said Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R- S.C., proposed giving defendants “an affirmative defense” to prevent excessive liability claims, instead of just allowing for lawsuits in cases of gross negligence.
Romney also said he favored creating health standards that employers must follow through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to be protected from lawsuits.
Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D- Ill., another member of the group, said lawmakers had a “lively discussion” of the issue Monday night but reached no conclusion.
The outcome of the liability dispute was affecting plans to provide aid to cash-strapped state and local governments. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said “it’s clear that Democrats want additional state and local money and Republicans by and large are asking for some common-sense liability provisions, and those are coupled together.”