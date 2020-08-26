CORNING — A brick was thrown through the window of U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s Corning campaign office overnight, leaving glass strewn throughout the office.
“This extreme behavior is unacceptable,” Reed said in reaction to the attack Wednesday morning. “Volunteers are usually sitting right by that window. I am thankful no one was here when this happened, and no one was hurt.”
Matt Coker, spokesman for the campaign, called the incident "another sad example of the radicalism we see every day from our opponents and the far left. It has to stop.”
Reed's office indicated the Corning Police Department is investigating the vandalism, which the congressman
“I will continue fighting this extremism,” Reed said in his press statement. “They bring violence, but we will keep standing against their hatred. We will stand proudly for what we believe in, be willing to listen to those who disagree, and in the end seek to unite our nation. That is when we are at our best.”
Reed also thanked Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and Democrat Bill Boland, mayor of Corning, for standing with him after the damage.
“We are here not as Republicans or Democrats, but united to say that violence like this doesn’t solve problems,” Reed, adding of the police investigation, "We look forward to the results of their investigation and justice being done.”
Reed, a five-term congressman representing New York's 23rd District, is challenged by Democrat Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan in the November election. Reed defeated Mitrano in 2018 to earn his fifth term.
Wednesday afternoon, Mitrano released a statement condemning the vandalism.
“I never condone violence. Vandalism is a crime, period, and is not to be tolerated no matter who the perpetrator is," she said.
However, she said it was inappropriate to place blame before the investigation is completed.
“On this specific incident, I’ll wait for the police to investigate and release a report that substantiates who actually threw the brick," she said. "If Tom Reed knows who threw the brick, he should report that information to the police. To speculate without evidence is inappropriate, and a congressman should know that.”