U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said on a news radio program Friday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “ego and arrogance” won’t allow him to resign, despite the governor’s political ship perilously taking on water.
“You’ve got to remember who we’re dealing with,” Reed, R-Corning, said on “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.” “Gov. Cuomo’s ego and arrogance doesn’t allow him to personally do a resignation. And that’s why I think you’re looking at an impeachment as the path that’s becoming more realistic and (Cuomo) absolutely not running for re-election.”
Cuomo remained adamant Friday in his refusal to step down, despite swiftly evaporating support from fellow Democrats at the highest levels of state and even national politics and new accusations of sexual harassment.
“People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth,” Cuomo said during an afternoon call with reporters.
Reed, who is seriously considering seeking the GOP nomination to run for governor himself in 2022, said he believes Cuomo will stay in office as long as possible “to try to rehabilitate himself, I guess, in his mind.”
Reed said he could foresee Cuomo seeking an opportunity outside of politics after he leaves office. Just a few weeks ago, the three-term governor had been considered untouchable in receiving the Democratic nomination to run for an unprecedented fourth term — and he would have been a heavy favorite against the GOP nominee.
“But this guy is being held to account, like we’ve said for months, that ... his days were numbered,” Reed said. “And we said that four months ago when he was at 60% approval because I know this guy, his pride and his ego, it’s all about intimidation and power politics.
“And that’s wrong for the state and wrong for the country. And we knew what we were dealing with.”
Reed said there are bipartisan calls for Cuomo to step down because, regardless of party, elected officials represent the people who put the governor into office — and those people have lost confidence in his ability to govern.
“And if you don’t have the confidence of the people that you represent, how can you make fundamental decisions?” Reed asked.