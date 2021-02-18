Investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s underreporting of nursing home residents’ deaths from COVID-19 are “just the tip of the iceberg,” U.S. Rep. Tom Reed told reporters Thursday.
In his weekly media call, Reed, R-Corning, said this is what he’s been demanding for months. The recent state Attorney General’s Office report found nursing home deaths underreported by nearly half and totaled around 15,000.
Reed blamed all the deaths on Cuomo, saying the governor’s March 25 order that COVID-19-positive nursing home residents in hospitals be returned to the nursing homes “killed 15,000 (nursing home) residents.”
Cuomo has said the state was following CDC guidelines at the time and nursing homes should not have accepted residents they could not care for, but Reed said those claims have been debunked. The governor said all deaths were recorded where the nursing home residents died.
The state Department of Health and the governor have said COVID-19 was unknowingly brought into nursing homes by staff and visitors and made worse by the lack of personal protective equipment.
Also on Wednesday, there were news reports of preliminary investigation into the counting of nursing home deaths by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York and the FBI.
The Civil Division of the Department of Justice opened an investigation last August. It was that request for information that the Cuomo administration blamed for the pause on the request for the data by state lawmakers.
Since the release of the attorney general’s report, Reed and other Republican state lawmakers have continued to call for more accountability from Cuomo. Now Democratic voices are calling for a range of actions against Cuomo, including stripping him of sweeping powers to deal with the pandemic.
State Republicans have even called for the governor to be impeached.
Reed said he’s also hoping for a bipartisan investigation into the New York nursing home situation by the Ways and Means Committee, of which he is a member.
The Corning Republican, who is believed to be interested in running for governor in two years, said federal authorities should also be looking into Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, who disclosed to Senate Democrats in a private Zoom call that the administration withheld the nursing home data over fear from federal investigators in the Department of Justice.
Reed wants more information on the decision March 25 to require nursing homes to take nursing home residents after they were discharged from hospitals after being treated for COVID-19. That memo “ended up killing 15,000 New York residents and seniors,” he said. “What did secretary DeRosa know and when did she know it? What did Gov. Cuomo know?”
Reed suggested the Cuomo order came from lobbyists for the state’s hospital systems. He asked why weren’t nursing home residents discharged from hospitals after treatment for COVID-19 cared for in the special hospital set up in the Javits Center in New York City or the U.S. Navy hospital ship anchored in New York Harbor.
“There’s a lot more activity than just a cover-up,” Reed said, asking why the COVID-19 order was issued in the first place.
Reed said national nursing home associations told the state “this would lead to the deaths of thousands of individuals. We want to know why the order was issued.”
Cuomo has said that the fear that hospitals would have more COVID-19 patients than they could care for and the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services led to the policy.
That was a misrepresentation of the advice from the CDC and CMMS, Reed insisted.
“It’s amazing the governor has not stepped forward and taken responsibility for this and apologized to the families,” Reed said. “It blows my mind the governor can’t show any type of accountability.”
Cuomo said on Tuesday he regretted creating a void in information by not releasing the total number of nursing home residents who died in both nursing homes and hospitals. That left a void that political opponents exploited, the governor said.
On the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 American Rescue Plan proposed by President Joe Biden, Reed suggested a bill for $160 billion for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, extension of enhanced unemployment benefits and more-targeted stimulus checks could draw bipartisan support.
Reed “strongly” encouraged the president to start with the smaller package if he intends to go seek bipartisan support. Reed is co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
The House is already proceeding with a reconciliation budget that will only require a majority vote by the House and Senate. Otherwise, it would take 10 Republicans to join the 50 Senate Democrats to overcome a filibuster.
Reed said the president should next pursue an infrastructure bill that could draw support from both sides of the political aisle instead of pushing a stimulus package through then proceeding with immigration reform.
The congressman also suggested more-moderate House members would find themselves unable to get re-elected in two years if the president and congressional leaders followed the Democratic Party’s progressive wing.
It would be the equivalent of the Republican’s Tea Party wing, he added.
