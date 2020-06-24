U.S. Rep. Tom Reed continued Wednesday his attack on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision in March to return nursing home residents treated for COVID-19 back to nursing homes, where the congressman said thousands died.
Last week, a senior advisor to the governor labeled Reed a “hack” politician who was exploiting the COVID-19 deaths of thousands of New Yorkers and other nursing home residents across the country.
Richard Azzopardi responded to Reed’s accusations by saying nursing homes were not expected to take COVID-19 patients they could not properly care for.
The governor’s order directed nursing homes who could isolate and care for COVID-19 residents to take them back when released from a hospital or face the loss of their license, Reed told reporters on Wednesday.
Reed last week enlisted House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the U.S. coronavirus response to hammer away at Cuomo on his nursing home policy. Reed vowed to “pursue justice for parents and grandparents” who died in nursing homes of COVID-19.
The state, Reed said, claims there have been about 6,300 deaths from COVID-19 of nursing home residents. That number could double, he said.
Reed said Cuomo cited Centers for Disease Control directives for his nursing home policy, which he abruptly changed a month and a half later.
Today, Reed will chair a hearing of the Ways and Means subcommittee looking into nursing home deaths from COVID-19 across the country. “That was a lie,” Reed claimed. “Justice demands we continue to do this” (investigate).
Reed said the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services planned to investigate the nursing home policy adopted by Cuomo and several other Democratic governors.
The Centers for Disease Control had issued isolation recommendations for nursing home patients with COVID-19.
Reed said that with a good probability the virus will come back in the fall, he didn’t want a repeat of the policy that sent COVID-19 positive nursing home residents that had been hospitalized back to their nursing home.
Cuomo may implement the same policy again, Reed said. “It leads me to believe he’ll do it again. The deaths of tens of thousands of seniors could be in our future again.”
Reed said his biggest concern is that there has been no account of the decision-making as to why the governor issued the order.
“I want to make sure our grandparents are safe and sound,” the congressman said. “The governor wants to play politics and lie about the situation.”
Reed said nursing home patients with COVID-19 who are discharged from the hospital should go into a COVID-19 dedicated facility in order not to spread the virus to others in the nursing home.
Asked how much responsibility the Trump administration bears for nursing home deaths for its slow response in the beginning to the coronavirus and the role of healthcare workers and the lack of personal protective equipment had in spreading COVID-19, Reed maintained more than anything it was the governor’s policy that resulted in the nursing home deaths.
The deaths were directly attributable to exposure of virus, Reed said.
“Many employees working with those residents with COVID-19 did not know they had the disease,” he said, although he acknowledged shortage of personal protective equipment was part of the crisis.
“I recognize that,” he said, but he insisted, “I want to know why this decision was made. What were the alternatives?”
Cuomo continues to say he would make the same decision again, he added. “For him to say it was the right call is appalling.”
On another matter, Reed, who is considering running for governor in 2022, accused Cuomo of moving the goalposts again by holding back on the opening of malls and gyms in the upcoming Phase 4 of the regional reopening of the state’s economy.