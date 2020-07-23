U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Wednesday that despite the political theater in Washington, he was confident that a new coronavirus relief bill can be passed by Congress in the next few weeks.
The federal enhanced unemployment benefits are due to expire at the end of the month. There are more than 20 million unemployed Americans, about 13% of the workforce.
Reed, R-Corning, who noted Congress just came back to the Capital on Monday, said he was confident that a second coronavirus relief package would be passed before congressmen and senators left for their August recess.
Reed and many of his Republican colleagues are questioning extending the $600-a-week enhancement of unemployment benefits. Some lawmakers think it is a disincentive to go back to work by people who make more if they were unemployed, he indicated.
The 23rd Congressional District Republican said he supports enhanced unemployment benefits up to $600, but not more than someone was making before they were laid off.
Reed said he places a priority in the next coronavirus relief bill money for state and local government based on population, actual COVID-19 costs and lost revenue. It must be direct payments to governments to keep police, firemen and other first responders on the job. Another priority for Reed is money for child care facilities, which will be needed if students go back to in-person education.
Reed said the $3 trillion relief bill passed by House Democrats two months ago, the HEROES Act, was “a political exercise. They wanted to put down a political marker. Now we are getting to reality.”
The $3 trillion is too much, he said.
The Republican-controlled Senate has not voted on a coronavirus relief bill since then and apparently cannot agree with President Trump on what to include in a $1 trillion bill.
Asked about the challenge Tuesday by Democtratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano for five debates, Reed replied that was more debates than the candidates for president have agreed to. Reed said he and Mitrano held three debates before the 2018 election. “It’s all about pacifying an ego,” he added.
“It will all get worked out,” Reed said of the debates. “We are not focused on the number of debates. The campaign season will speak for itself.”
On another issue, Reed said that after talking to college presidents from around the district, he was confident the colleges and universities could be re-opened for in-person classes in the fall.
Plans are being made for students to be isolated from high-risk states with rising coronavirus cases New York has required be quarantined for two weeks upon coming to New York.
“I’m very confident their plans will do what is necessary to have students return in a safe manner,” Reed said.