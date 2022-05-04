U.S. Rep. Tom Reed expressed concern Wednesday about the leaking of the Supreme Court case that seems to be aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade on abortion.
Talking to reporters, the Corning Republican said abortion should probably be resolved through the legislative process.
Reed said he has sympathy for mothers who find themselves seeking an abortion in a pregnancy due to rape or incest or because the mother’s life is in danger.
“We do not want unwanted pregnancies. We want access to birth control and other matters to prevent as many unwanted pregnancies as possible,” Reed said.
He said he sees room for common ground. “I do support life. My entire career has been committed to it. I hear the voice of the unborn.”
Asked whether he would support the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Reed said, “I will leave that to the court.” He added: “We are going to be in a position where we are going to have to address it at the federal level.” There may be some middle ground starting with education and birth control.”
Reed said it would be “prudent to wait for the final decision.”
In their confirmation hearings, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brent Kavanaugh indicated to Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Did the justices mislead the senators?
Reed said that previously precedents have changed course decades later.
“Settled law doesn’t mean new cases won’t come along,” he said.
Reed said he felt it would be a better forum if lawmakers could come up with a position “that can be accepted by a majority in Congress.”
That will be a difficult task given that the 50-vote margin in the Senate is not a given “unless you start compromising and listening to each other.”
The leak of the draft is injecting a tremendous amount of politics into the Supreme Court process, Reed said. “It could have unintended consequences. I think it has a significant impact on the court — and consequences.”
Reed said it will have “a chilling effect” on the Supreme Court’s forum that leads to final decisions.