WASHINGTON — U.S. House Ways and Means Committee members Rep. Tom Reed and Rep. Jimmy Panetta have introduced the Energy Sector Innovation Credit (ESIC) Act, a bipartisan energy tax proposal to encourage innovation in the clean energy sector to help rapidly scale and diversify new technologies.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, introduced identical legislation in the Senate.
“It is time Congress finally act to mobilize American ingenuity and fully unleash the power of new innovative energy technologies,” Reed, R-Corning, said in a news release Tuesday. “We can best do so by passing the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act, our technology-neutral tax incentive designed to boost the deployment of any cutting-edge clean energy system without the government picking winners and losers."
The ESIC would be a flexible investment tax credit (ITC) or production tax credit (PTC) designed to promote innovation across a range of clean energy technologies, including generation, storage, carbon capture and hydrogen production.
Among its features, the legislation:
• Promotes clean energy innovation by allowing up to a 40% ITC or 60 percent PTC for low-market penetration technologies across a range of energy sources, including renewables, fossil fuels and nuclear.
• Phases out credits as technologies mature, which provides an onramp for the most innovative technologies to get to market and then compete on their own.
• Groups technologies substantively different from one another as determined by experts at the Department of Energy (DOE), national labs and other stakeholders.
• Provides flexibility for unforeseen clean energy technologies to be eligible for ESIC by including an expedited-consideration provision for Congress to take up new technology recommendations from DOE.