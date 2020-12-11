U.S. Rep. Tom Reed was one of the first House Republicans to congratulate President-elect Joseph Biden, a few days after the Nov. 3 election.
Since then, President Trump’s lawyers have been filing lawsuit after lawsuit in states around the country trying to overturn the presidential vote in several battleground states. Fifty of the 51 suits have been thrown out of court. The U.S. Supreme Court has even turned down a case without comment.
Earlier this week, 106 House Republicans signed an amicus brief for a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in other states.
Reed said in a statement, “Any evidence of fraud or electoral wrongdoing can and should be presented before the courts for vigorous review to ensure the integrity of election.”
He added: “This brief, however, represents a dangerous challenge to federalism and would set a precedent in which one state is attempting to infringe upon another state’s electoral process and legal systems. I cannot support such an effort.”
Two New York congressmen, Rep. Lee Zeldin of the First Congressional District and Rep. Elise Stefanik of the 21st Congressional District were among those signing the amicus brief to the Supreme Court.
Six Pennsylvania Republican congressmen, including Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District, which includes McKean and Elk counties, and Fred Keller of the 12th District, which includes Potter County, also signed the amicus brief.
ALSO THIS WEEK, Reed and New York’s two U.S. senators are lauding news this week that the federal trade representative will formally challenge Canada over dairy tariffs.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the office will launch formal challenges under the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) against Canada’s implementation of the dairy tariff-rate quota.
“This action marks a new era in U.S. trade policy — vigorous enforcement of our trade agreements to ensure all negotiated trade is open and fair for all parties,” Reed said in a statement. “We applaud (Lighthizer) for taking this action and standing up for New York dairy farmers. It is only fair we use every lever at our disposal to ensure Canada is held to the full terms of the USMCA trade agreement.”
Jim Mulhern, president & CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said Reed helped deliver USMCA for New York’s dairy farmers and farmer-owned cooperatives.
Now, he said, the Republican congressman from Corning “is working hard in a bipartisan manner to hold Canada accountable to its trade promises.”
Mulhern said USMCA is designed to benefit America’s dairy industry, but he charges that Canada has manipulated its market-access commitments, undercutting the agreement.
In August, Reed took the lead in drafting a bipartisan letter with more than 100 House members urging the USTR to utilize enforcement mechanisms in the trade deal to guarantee Canada and Mexico end restrictive dairy policies.
Sen. Charles Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, also applauded Lighthizer’s decision to file a USMCA enforcement action against Canada.
“Dairy is New York’s primary agricultural product and our dairy farmers are the lifeblood of the Upstate economy,” the Democratic senators said in a joint statement.
“They have been hit especially hard and squeezed by the economic effects of the pandemic, and poor implementation of USMCA provisions by Canada over the past five months will only further hinder their ability to recover from this crisis.”