U.S. Rep. Tom Reed called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual address to House and Senate members Wednesday and the video he shared impactful and heartbreaking.
The Ukrainian president asked president Biden to establish a no-fly zone over his country and to send more humanitarian and military aid in wake of the indiscriminate Russian shelling and bombing that was killing women and children.
“It’s heartbreaking to see these videos” of women and children being killed, Reed told reporters during a conference call after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress Wednesday morning.
Reed said the U.S. should consider Zalenskyy’s request for MIG fighters that could be transferred to Ukraine from Poland and some former Soviet republics now aligned with the West. He said he was not advocating either the MIG fighters or a no-fly zone at this time. The U.S. should keep both in their toolbox, Reed added.
The Corning Republican said he had planned to express his continuing concern over China, which is making "checkmate moves" with the U.S.
Zelenskyy’s moving and powerful address to Congress and the video presentation convinced Reed to do otherwise. Vladimir Putin “is not on the right side of history,” the congressman added.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a Facebook post that she was "incredibly moved" by Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
"We will not sit by while innocent civilians, children and babies are being killed," the senator said. "We must keep supplying Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid, including surface-to-air missiles to defend civilians."
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted that Zelenskyy "united a room full of members of the U.S. Senate and House quickly and intensely with equal parts resolve and unity and determination to save democracy from an hour of darkness."
Schumer said it is why Congress approved nearly $14 billion for food, shelter, money for Javelin and Stinger missiles and anti-aircraft weapons and refugee help, while on Wednesday President Joe Biden announced $800 million in military assistance. The Senate also unanimously passed legislation to support investigations by the International Criminal Court into war crimes by Putin and his regime.
Reed said the U.S. should not get involved in negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia while Putin is killing women and children and dropping bombs on Ukraine.
Reed said his remarks about China thinking it has placed the U.S. in a checkmate situation were meant as a warning that China wants to be the world leader — militarily and economically — and plans to divide America and make it a second-class nation.
“It’s time for America to wake up because China believes it has declared checkmate,” Reed said. The U.S. is $30 trillion in debt and its military has not grown in response to the growth in Chinese ground, air and naval forces. China also continues to pose a serious threat to Taiwan and to the security of the South China Sea.
“It’s time for us to awaken, set aside petty differences and face the economic threat to our society and our culture,” Reed said. “It’s going to be a much different world than we are accustomed to.”