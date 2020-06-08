U.S. Rep. Tom Reed on Monday called on the federal government to release funding to increase coronavirus testing capacity and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to disburse federal aid for pandemic relief.
Reed, R-Corning, sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar requesting the department specifically distribute a portion of the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) to the clinical laboratories that are expanding the nation’s testing capacity.
“We understand the significant investments many clinical labs have made to step up during this crisis and increase access to COVID-19 testing despite serious economic hardship,” Reed said. “It is only fair that the laboratories who are working diligently to advance the country’s public health needs and support the reopening of our economy receive the aid they require.”
As the demand for testing continues to grow, clinical laboratories need dedicated funding to plan for challenges that lie ahead, said Julie Kahni, President of the American Clinical Laboratory Association.
“Strong federal coordination and leadership is essential, and we’re looking forward to working with HHS to ensure that laboratories have the resources necessary to continue to expand our role at the forefront of the nation’s response,” she said.
Meanwhile, Reed said local governments in New York need access to the funds Congress had appropriated for them in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
While the legislation was passed on March 27, New York’s local governments have yet to receive aid for essential line items like expanded COVID-19 testing, childcare support, community development and education funding, Reed said.
The letter was signed by more than 70 elected officials.
“New York State, under your direction, has failed to deploy and share these funds with local communities,” the letter to the governor states. “If we are going to reopen our economy and move forward from this crisis, local communities should receive these funds immediately.
“There is no excuse. Our local counties, cities, towns and villages cannot wait any longer,” the letter states.
Last month, Reed led the introduction of the bipartisan, bicameral SMART Act, which would provide localities with $500 billion in direct aid. The bill is structured to ensure the aid localities receive is “protected from Albany’s budgetary games,” a Reed press release stated.
Reed has also recently called on the Federal Reserve to give municipalities with smaller populations access to their Municipal Liquidity Facility.