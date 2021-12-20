U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision not to support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation shows that BBB and the infrastructure bill Reed supported earlier this year “were never linked.”
The setback for Democrats on Sunday throws President Joe Biden’s signature legislative effort, with its $2 trillion price tag, into doubt at the closing out of the president’s first year and ahead of congressional midterm elections when the Democrats’ razor thin hold on Congress is at risk.
“(Manchin) signaling that he will not support Build Back Better underscores that the bipartisan infrastructure bill was a major victory for our country,” Reed said in a statement Monday. “Unlike the political talking points, the two were never linked.”
Reed, R-Corning, said that once the bipartisan $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill was passed, “the far left was no longer able to exert leverage to force their socialist wish list of Build Back Better upon the country. Left on its own, Build Back Better is destined to fail.”
Reed was one of 13 House Republicans to support the infrastructure bill — for which he took political heat from fellow GOP lawmakers and constituents in his 23rd Congressional District. In total, Reed’s office noted Monday, New York state will receive upwards of $170 billion for infrastructure projects to improve roads, bridges, airports, mass transit, water systems and broadband access.
For more information on obtaining funding from the bill, Reed urged calls to his office at (607) 654-7566.
Despite Manchin’s opposition — the conservative Democrat from fossil fuel energy-producing West Virginia holds the key to the Democrats’ sweeping legislation in the 50-50 Senate — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, vowed Monday that the chamber would vote early in the new year on BBB.
The Associated Press reported Schumer wants the vote as it now stands, so every senator “has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television.” That was a biting reference to Manchin’s TV announcement against the bill on Sunday.
Schumer indicated the Democrats will also push forward with voting rights legislation, another bill that Manchin has indicated he does not favor.
AP reported that talks between Biden and Manchin over BBB deteriorated during a final round last week that turned heated, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.
In a jarring repudiation of his own party, AP reported that Manchin gave the president’s staff just a 20-minute heads-up he was about to announce his opposition to the bill.