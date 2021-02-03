U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and New York's Republican delegation to Congress want the Department of Justice to issue subpoenas for the Cuomo administration relating to their nursing home policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reed and the five other congressional members from the state sent a letter Wednesday to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson calling for the subpoenas.
Pressure on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration intensified last week from the state attorney general's office that determined the Department of Health had undercounted nursing home fatalities by roughly 50%.
“Thousands of New York families who lost a parent or grandparent due to New York’s disastrous nursing home policies deserve nothing less than full transparency and accountability,” Reed said in a press release. “If the Biden administration and their Department of Justice are truly committed to following the spirit of independence and impartiality, they should join with us as we work to further uncover the depths of Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo and New York state’s incompetence."
The group also sought an update on the Civil Rights Division's inquiry into New York's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes.
Cuomo's administration confirmed Jan. 28 that thousands more nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than the state's official tallies had previously acknowledged.
After months of the state refusing to divulge its true numbers, the administration showed that at least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus as of Jan. 19, far greater than the previous official tally of 8,505 — and cementing New York's toll as one of the highest in the nation.
Those numbers are consistent with the report released just hours earlier Jan. 28 by state Attorney General Letitia James charging that the nursing home death count could be off by about 50%, largely because New York is one of the only states to count just those who died on facility grounds, not those who later died in the hospital.
The attorney general’s report also took aim at Cuomo's controversial March 25 policy that sought to create more space in hospitals by releasing recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, which critics contended was a driving factor in causing nursing home outbreaks.
New York’s health department released a report last summer that claimed the March 25 policy, which was reversed in May, was “not a significant factor” in deaths.
James’ review also noted a lack of infection controls at nursing homes put residents at increased risk of harm, that homes with lower federal scores for staffing had higher fatality rates, and that a broad measure Cuomo signed in April shielding nursing homes and other health care providers from lawsuits may have actually encouraged homes to hold back on hiring and training.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Lakewood, also joined lawmakers and advocates Wednesday to call for an independent investigation of the state health department’s actions surrounding the coronavirus crisis in nursing homes.
He took part in a virtual press conference that included family members who lost loved ones in nursing homes to COVID-19, including Janice Dean, Fox News' senior meteorologist, who has been a vocal critic of the Cuomo administration on the issue.
Borrello said lawmakers’ calls for transparency came on the day that the state's health commissioner under Cuomo, Dr. Howard Zucker, was supposed to testify at a health budget hearing. However, the commissioner canceled the appearance, rescheduling for Feb. 25.
"We have lots of questions about how and why (the state's undercount of nursing home deaths) occurred as well as the role of the controversial March 25 state directive requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients,” Borrello said.
The senator said Wednesday's health department hearing would have been an opportunity to question Zucker about James' report while the information is timely.
"Instead, the administration has again, chosen to stonewall and delay, postponing the hearing and enabling them to mold the facts and figures to fit their narrative,” Borrello said.
He also criticized Senate Democrats’ dismissal Tuesday of a motion by Sen. Tom O’Mara, ranking member of the Senate Investigations Committee, calling on the body to issue a subpoena to the health department for nursing home data and related communications.
"This nursing home crisis has escalated beyond the point where Senate Democrats’ can use politics as a roadblock," he said. "They have a duty to their constituents and all New Yorkers to help lead the effort to uncover the truth."