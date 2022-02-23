The best thing the U.S. can do in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is for President Joe Biden “to send a message of strength … loudly and directly,” Rep. Tom Reed said Wednesday.
There can be no more mixed signals like the one Biden issued two weeks ago when he seemed to indicate an incursion of Ukraine by Russian troops would not be met with the same sanctions as a full-blown invasion of the country, Reed told reporters during a telephone call-in.
“Unfortunately, the Biden administration has continued to show weakness and mixed messages in the face of this Russian invasion and therefore we need firm and strong leadership now to achieve peace through strength,” Reed said. “At the same time do not lose sight of how this impacts China, the South China Sea and matters in that region.”
U.S. motorists will see the impact of the Russian invasion at the gas pumps as the world supply of oil and gas is disrupted, the Corning Republican said. The U.S. needs to “unleash our supplies” to help make up for the loss of Russian natural gas in Europe and help rein in world energy prices, Reed added.
“We need to send a message to Putin,” Reed said, adding that “China is watching this very closely” as world reaction pertains to Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Reed said the U.S. “needs to keep all the tools in the toolbox” in terms of reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I’m very hesitant to support military action … but we can’t take tools off the table.” He would also ramp up the sanctions, in cooperation with allies, on Putin and Russian oligarchs.
Reed said he supports the first round of sanctions the Biden administration announced on Tuesday, as well as Germany’s hold on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that will deprive Russia of hard currency. Reed said he would also open up talks on Nord Stream 1, but Europe would need another source of natural gas, which he said the U.S. could help secure.
Asked about his reaction to former President Donald Trump calling Putin “a genius” and “very savvy” in dealing with Ukraine, and President Biden as “weak,” Reed replied, “I don’t agree with that assessment (of Putin) nor do I think those comments should be issued.”
The U.S. lack of firmness and consistency and the ambiguity in its policy has led to this moment, Reed said. Putin must be made to realize that more incursions are not acceptable. It is time to “stand behind the president with a message of peace and strength.”
Asked about reports that truck convoys might be headed to Washington to pick up with vaccine and mask mandate protests where Canadian truckers left off in Ottawa, Reed said he would leave preparations up to the Capitol Police.
He said he wasn’t sure if fencing should be put back up around the Capitol, as happened at the Jan. 6 protests before it turned into a riot. The fencing, he said, does not reflect who we are as a people.
Reed added that the convoy is “a reflection of people with a growing frustration with heavy-handed government.” He said he does not support mandates, which he finds “counterproductive.”
Reed said that if there is a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, that Americans should welcome those fleeing to safely. “We in the 23rd Congressional District stand ready to assist.”