U.S. Rep. Tom Reed on Wednesday asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep the House in session until a COVID-19 stimulus/relief package is approved.
House Democrats led by the speaker have resumed talks with the White House over the details of a cononavirus relief bill after the Senate refused to take up a $3 trillion relief bill the House passed in May.
Reed told reporters Wednesday he joined a number of other House members in sending a letter to Pelosi seeking a commitment on keeping the House in session until a new coronavirus relief bill is passed the Senate can agree on and the White House will sign.
Reed said his Problem Solvers Caucus — 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats — have remained active in encouraging all parties of the need for additional coronavirus relief, working with the Senate and White House to underscore the importance of extending the Paycheck Protection Program, providing assistance to local governments, childcare and K-12 schools.
Reed said he voted Tuesday for a House bill to keep the government running through Dec. 11.
The continuing resolution would avoid a Sept. 30 government shutdown.
“I voted for the continuing resolution,” Reed said. “The Senate is supportive and the president will sign it.”
Reed said COVID relief for farmers, which derailed earlier talks between Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, has been addressed in the continuing resolution.
Reed was asked whether he thought the political fallout from the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Republican moves to nominate and confirm a new justice before the election could interfere with efforts to pass a new COVID relief bill the president would sign.
Reed replied that Ginsburg, who died Friday, “needs to be recognized for her legacy and what she has done for the country. Even though I disagreed with some of her opinions, I respected her.”
Reed emphasized that he had “not lost focus” on the coronavirus relief issues, and hoped the Problem Solvers Caucus could provide the energy to push it through the political system.
Reed declined to comment on the timetable involved in Senate approval of any Supreme Court nominee President Trump nominates as early as Saturday.
In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination of federal Judge Merrick Garland, nominated by President Obama to the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell said the appointment would be left to the next president. That nomination was in April 2016.
“It’s a decision made by the president and the U.S. Senate and I defer to both of those bodies,” Reed said. “It should be qualifications that drive this decision process.”
Reed also addressed a question from a Times Herald reader regarding his thought about the conspiracy-minded group QAnon who the president has often retweeted.
Reed said he had previously addressed the issue, reiterating that such extreme groups should be opposed.
“I don’t advocate for this kind of belief structure and I oppose it very clearly," he said. "It’s concerning to me.”