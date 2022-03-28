CORNING — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed announced the kickoff of the annual 23rd Congressional District Art Competition, providing students the opportunity to showcase their artistic talent to the community and Washington, D.C.
“Each year, we look forward to the kickoff of the Art Competition and seeing all the submitted artwork from the extremely talented students from across our district,” said Reed.
The competition is open to all high school students in the 23rd Congressional District. One student will have their original artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol and will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., for the exhibition opening. Five student finalists will have their artwork displayed in Reed’s Washington office.
Framed artwork must be submitted to one of the congressman’s district offices with the appropriate documentation by April 15. One piece of artwork can be submitted from each high school. The Student Information and Release Form must be attached to the back of the artwork.
For the documents needed to submit artwork or to schedule a day and time to drop off the artwork, call Sharon Murphy at (607) 654-7566.