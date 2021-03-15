WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and and a fellow House member from Alabama announced the introduction of the bipartisan Rural Hospital Support Act, legislation to extend and modernize critical federal programs that rural hospitals rely on to properly serve their communities.
This includes renewing the Medicare-dependent Hospital (MDH) and Low Volume Adjustment programs, as well as updating Medicare reimbursement formulas for Sole Community Hospitals (SCHs) and MDHs.
“In far too many rural communities across New York, there is increasingly limited access to essential medical treatments and hospital services,” Reed, R-Corning, N.Y., said. “We must act to ensure the rural hospitals that currently act as lifelines for underserved communities have the full resources they deserve to continue providing quality care.”
He said the legislation includes a number of “common-sense provisions” to expand health-care access and bolster the rural health safety net.
Sewell, a Democrat serving a district in rural southwest Alabama, said she has seen up close “the devastating consequences of historic disinvestment” in her state’s rural hospitals — consequences only made worse by Alabama’s failure to expand Medicaid.
“The Rural Hospital Support Act is a critical step toward stabilizing our rural hospitals during this COVID-19 pandemic by updating several key federal programs that will help provide critical funding for rural hospitals across our country and ensure health care is accessible to every American,” she said in a joint statement with Reed.
Reed said the bill would help health-care providers and hospitals in New York’s 23rd District — including Olean General Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital and St. James Hospital.
Tom Nickels, executive vice president of the American Hospital Association, said rural hospitals are essential access points for care, economic anchors for communities and the backbone of our nation’s rural public health infrastructure.
“These hospitals have maintained their commitment to ensuring local access to high-quality, affordable care during the pandemic and beyond, in spite of unprecedented financial and clinical challenges over the last year,” he said in applauding Reed and Sewell in their effort on the bill.