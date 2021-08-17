U.S. Rep. Tom Reed called the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban "nothing short of horrifying" and he indicated his office is trying to help facilitate the evacuation of U.S. citizens' family members from the chaos.
“The situation in Afghanistan is nothing short of horrifying and is a complete failure of leadership," Reed, R-Corning, said in statement. "(The Biden) administration made the final decision and executed on its plan. It failed.
"I can attest to the fact that real people have died as a result," the congressman continued. "As we speak, our team is continuing to work to help get families of U.S. citizens safely out of the country."
Asked Tuesday to elaborate on what efforts Reed's staff might be making — and for who — his office declined.
"I honestly do not think such efforts will succeed but we must continue to try," Reed's press release stated. "This is real-life, DC insiders — get to work on solving this problem. We all must stop worrying about the spin or how to politically capitalize on this situation. The No. 1 priority is to save lives.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican from Centre County whose district includes McKean and Cameron counties, believes the world is less safe while United States troops have been sent a demoralizing message by the swift fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, the Snyder County Republican whose 12th Congressional District includes Potter County, said, "President Biden’s haphazard withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan demonstrates to the American people, our allies, and our adversaries that this decision was made hastily and without a clear plan.
“Now is not the time for President Biden to make excuses," Keller said, referring to Biden laying at least some of the blame on Afghan government forces who capitulated so easily in the face of the Taliban's drive on the capital of Kabul.
"This administration must focus on safely evacuating remaining Americans and our allies from the country and develop a plan to triage the national security threat that this shift in power will pose to the U.S. at home and abroad," Keller said.
Adding on to what Keller called an "unmitigated disaster at the southern border, skyrocketing inflation and rising energy prices, this strategic blunder in Afghanistan is another unfortunate consequence of the Biden administration leading from behind. President Biden is creating crises faster than he is creating solutions.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that the first priority is to get all Americans out safely, as well as Afghans who served as translators and guides to U.S. troops during the 20-year Afghan war. There will be time for "finger-pointing" on the military and foreign-policy disaster later, Schumer said.
"I've offered whatever help Congress needs to pay for (evacuations) ... either now or later it'll all be there,” Schumer told WHEC-TV in Rochester on Monday.
Schumer and Gillibrand both signed a letter from mostly Democratic senators urging the Biden administration to take swift action to protect and support Afghan women leaders following the Taliban seizure of the country.
Gillibrand also tweeted: "I'm deeply grateful to the 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Fort Drum who are still serving in Afghanistan and ensuring that American citizens, SIVs and allies are safely evacuated. Thank you for your bravery and your service."
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the Taliban agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, according to President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.
However, there a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others had yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.
AP reported that Sullivan acknowledged that some civilians were encountering resistance — “being turned away or pushed back or even beaten” — as they tried to reach the Kabul international airport.
But he said “very large numbers” were reaching the airport and the problem of the others was being taken up with the Taliban, whose swift takeover of the country on Sunday plunged U.S. evacuation efforts into chaos, confusion and violence.