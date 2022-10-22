Redding Fund provides Eastview, Hinsdale elementary classes a boost

Christine Goodling’s third grade class at Hinsdale Central School with Dennis Redding, who founded the Redding Endowment Fund to support third graders at Hinsdale and East View Elementary schools as well as the Maplehurst & Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

 Photo provided

HINSDALE — The Redding Endowment Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation recently provided for three annual grants to support the third grade classrooms at Hinsdale Central School and East View Elementary in Olean, as well as the Hinsdale Maplehurst & Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

This year’s grants together totaled $1,389.80.

