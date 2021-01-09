BUFFALO — The American Red Cross in Western New York and the National Football League are teaming up in January — National Blood Donor Month — to urge critically-needed donations.
Those who donate blood or platelets this month will be entered to win two tickets to the 2021 season’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, donors will have a chance to win a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, calling (800) RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
COVID-19 survivors are especially needed to donate convalescent plasma or by simply giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Conewango Valley: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road.
• Olean: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St., and noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
• Randolph: 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22, Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main St.
Salamanca: Noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 22, Seneca Allegany Casino, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., and 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29, Our Lady of Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
• West Valley: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, St. Johns Church-Bingham Hall, 5381 Depot St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Almond: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Almond Fire Department, 1 Marvin Lane.
• Canaseraga: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19, American Legion, 83 W. Main St.
• Wellsville: 12:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.