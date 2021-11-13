The American Red Cross has scheduled two blood drives in Potter County, Pa., this month.
On Nov. 18, a drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Coudersport Consistory, and on Nov. 19, a drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Tri Town Fire and Ambulance station in Ulysses.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
To encourage donors to help meet the needs of hospital patients this month, all who come to donate Nov. 1 through the 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.