BUFFALO — In 2021, people in Western New York and across the country faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages and global conflict.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Nicholas Bond, regional executive of the American Red Cross of Western New York, said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”
On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also learn about volunteer opportunities in their area and give back in honor of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, who initiated the first Red Cross chapter in the Western New York region, in Dansville, and whose 200th birthday will be commemorated on Christmas Day.
The WNY region was not immune to disaster in 2021 as many communities were impacted by flooding, especially in August and September when remnants of Hurricanes Henri and Ida pushed through the area. Overall, the Red Cross of WNY staff and volunteers responded to 936 local disasters — most of them home fires — and provided assistance to approximately 1,600 families.
Volunteers from throughout the 27-county WNY region also accepted deployments to respond to a wide range of disasters throughout the country, including the western wildfires, deadly flooding in Tennessee and New Jersey, Hurricanes Henri and Ida, the Surfside building collapse in Miami and the arrival of Afghan refugees at stateside U.S. military bases, among others.
To meet the increasing needs of hospital patients, the Red Cross distributed 250,000 more blood products in 2021 than last year, until the delta variant began to spread in August. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year — one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.
The WNY region has experienced a 34.7% decrease in new blood donors this year.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
All those who come to give through Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film "The Matrix Resurrections." Plus, those who come to give through Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Dec. 16:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Allegany, Dec. 16, noon to 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, 188 W. Main St.
• Ellicottville, Dec. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
• Olean, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, and Dec. 13, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Belfast, Friday, noon to 5 p.m., Belfast Town Hall, 9-13 Merton Ave.
• Fillmore, Dec. 14, from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
• Houghton, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286-7330 Campground Road.
• Little Genesee, Dec. 6, from 12:30 to 5 p.m., Faith Bible Church, 8137 Main St.
• Wellsville, Dec. 9, from 2 to 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S. Main St.