BUFFALO — As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation.
The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen the number of blood donors coming to give drop by nearly 10%. This decline in donors is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who give blood Friday through Sept. 7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last. Donors who come to give throughout the month of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY• Olean: Friday, 2 to 7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave., Sept. 13, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY• Alfred: Sept. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive
• Cuba: Sept. 9, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
• Little Genesee: Sept. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m., Faith Bible Church, 8137 Main St.
• Wellsville: Sept. 9, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.