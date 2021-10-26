BUFFALO — With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
The Red Cross in Western New York reports the current blood supply is the lowest the agency has seen this time of year in more than a decade. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Those who give Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23:
Cattaraugus County
• Franklinville, Nov. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
• Olean, Nov. 5, from 2 to 7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave.; Nov. 8, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.; Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall.
• Portville, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Portville Central School, 500 Elm St.
• St. Bonaventure University, Nov. 10, noon to 6 p.m., University McGinley-Carney Center, 3261 W. State Road.
• Salamanca, Nov. 19, from 1 to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
• West Valley, Nov. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., West Valley Central School, 5359 School St.
Allegany County
• Alfred, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive.
• Almond, Nov. 3, from 2 to 7 p.m., Town of Almond/Almond Fire Department, 1 Marvin Lane.
• Bolivar, Nov. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., Bolivar American Legion, 387 Main St.
• Cuba, Nov. 11, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
• Wellsville, Nov. 11, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.