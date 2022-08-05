The Western New York Red Cross is asking for new and returning donors to give blood at upcoming blood drives in the Olean and Allegany communities.
The Red Cross is in urgent need to stabilize its summertime blood supply, which traditionally is a slow time for donations.
The following blood drives are coming up:
• Monday, noon to 5 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
• Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall.
• Aug. 18, noon to 5:30 p.m., Allegany American Legion Post 892, 4350 Route 417 West.
• Sept. 2, from 2 to 7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church of Olean, 753 Prospect Ave.