BUFFALO — The American Red Cross in Western New York has an emergency need for blood amid the ongoing severe shortage.
Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The organization needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the shortage.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply.
Donors who give Aug. 1-15 will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).
Schedule appointments by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:
Cattaraugus County
• Delevan: Aug. 11, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
• Ellicottville: Aug. 6, from 1 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
• Olean: Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
Allegany County
• Cuba: Aug. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Church, 50 South St.