BUFFALO — As the weather warms up and the latest COVID-19 surge continues to slow, many people are looking forward to meeting up with family and friends.
At the start of this new season, the American Red Cross encourages the community to play an important role in helping save lives by making blood or platelet donation part of their spring plans.
Donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 1-18:
Allegany County
- Canaseraga — April 15, from 3 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 W. Main St.
- Fillmore — April 14, from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
- Houghton — April 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286-7330 Campground Road.
- Wellsville — April 13, from 2 to 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S. Main St.
Cattaraugus County
- Delevan — April 6, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
- Olean — April 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St., and April 11, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
- West Valley, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Valley Central School, 5359 School St.