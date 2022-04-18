BUFFALO — During National Volunteer Week this April 17-23, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Volunteers make up 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce. Throughout this week, Red Cross staff will hold a number of drive-thru appreciation events at its chapter offices to meet with volunteers and express their thanks with a token of their appreciation.
“National Volunteer Week is time to honor all of our volunteers for their constant service and support,” said Nick Bond, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Western New York. “They are true heroes who give their time day and night to help their local community.”
The need for volunteers has never been greater with larger and more intense disasters across the country. Please consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer to help families in need. We’ll provide all of the training you need, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 18 — May 14.
- Allegany, April 21, noon to 5:30 p.m., Firemans Community Center, 188 W. Main St.
- Cuba, May 5, 1-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
- Ellicottville, April 22, 1-6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
- Franklinville, May 6, 1-6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
- Friendship, May 11, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Friendship Central School, 46 W. Main St.
- Olean, May 9, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
- Olean, May 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
- Wellsville, May 5, noon to 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 702, 23 Jefferson St.