BUFFALO — When schools let out for summer and families set off on vacation, the American Red Cross typically sees a decline in donors, which can impact patient care
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply in the coming months.
In thanks for helping boost the blood supply, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will also be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper.
Those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15 to June 8:
Allegany County
• Alfred Station, May 23, 2-7 p.m., Seventh Day Baptist Church, 587 Route 244.
• Belfast, May 18, 1-6 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King St.
• Little Genesee, May 17, 1-6 p.m., Faith Bible Church, 8137 Main St.
• Scio, June 3, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Scio Central School, 3968 Washington Ave.
• Wellsville, May 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Creative Arts Center, 124 N. Main St.
Cattaraugus County
• Randolph, June 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Randolph Central School, 18 Main St.
• Olean, May 27, 2-7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave.
• Salamanca, May 20, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St.
• West Valley, June 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Valley Central School, 5359 School St.