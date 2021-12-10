BUFFALO — Nearly two years into the pandemic, as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767. There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY• Gowanda, Dec. 29, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
• Olean, Dec. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY• Canaseraga, Dec. 22, from 3 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 W. Main St.
• Friendship, Dec. 21, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 E. Main St.
• Whitesville, Dec. 23, noon to 5 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St.