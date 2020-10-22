The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
The Red Cross says, for those who have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give through Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 Amazon.com gift cards.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 22-Nov. 15:
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Alfred: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, St. Jude’s Chapel, 1154 Lower College Drive
Almond: 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Almond Fire Dept, 1 Marvin Lane
Cuba: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12, First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
Fillmore: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 13, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 S. Genesee St.
Wellsville: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and noon to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12, American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Conewango Valley: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road
Delevan: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
Franklinville: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
Gowanda: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive
Olean: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Olean Center Mall, noon to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14, Olean Center Mall
Salamanca: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27, Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
West Valley: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 3, St. John’s Church-Bingham Hall, 5381 Depot St.