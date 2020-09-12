New York state recorded a new record number of test results — 102,925 — on Friday. Yesterday's infection rate of 0.82% marked the 36th straight day that it has been below 1%.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
In the Western New York region, the positive-test rate was 1.5% Friday for the second straight day.
"Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. "The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus' spread you have."
The governor also announced that New York State has distributed 6 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer. Throughout the pandemic, hand sanitizer has been provided at no charge to healthcare facilities, government agencies, food banks, schools, colleges, public housing, public transportation, prisons, first responders, frontline workers and houses of worship.
Cattaraugus County, having seen 197 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, continued the state of emergency through Oct. 10.
Howard V. VanRensselaer, chairman of the County Legislature, signed the extension of the state of emergency "for the purpose of procuring goods and services, and to render all required and available assistance to municipalities and school districts that is vital to the security, well-being, and health and safety of the citizens of Cattaraugus County."