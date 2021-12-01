OLEAN — There were a record eight deaths from COVID-19 and 100 new cases reported in Cattaraugus County on Wednesday.
The deaths included a 65 year-old woman and seven men ages 53, 60, two who were 69, 70, 81 and 87.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director, said the residents developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness despite aggressive medical treatment.
There have now been 184 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 since April 2020. November was a record month for both the number of cases and deaths.
The health department is following 614 active cases, 39 residents who are hospitalized and 809 people in contact quarantine.
Watkins said that the state Health Department will assist county employees with wellness checks because the county health department is stretched so thin due to the high number of new cases.
More than half of the 100 new cases reported Wednesday were from the hard-hit southeastern part of the county where there were 56 new cases for a total of 4,973.
The northeast part of the county had 23 new cases for a total of 1,915, the southwest had 14 new cases for 2,053 and the northwest had seven new cases for 1,434.
Fifty-one of the new cases were men and 49 were women. There have now been 4,892 men and 5,483 women in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The daily positivity Wednesday was 10.3%, while the seven-day rolling average was 13%. The county’s seven-day average of cases per 100,000 was 74.2.
That compares to the statewide seven-day rolling average of 4.37% and the Western New York average of 10.6%. The Western New York seven-day average of cases per 100,000 was 67.5.
There are now 36,112 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 39,815 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 61.3% of the 18 and older population and 51.8% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: