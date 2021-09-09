OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services assisted a record 73 youth from across the county with summer jobs through the Summer Youth Employment Program.
The young people, between the ages of 14 and 20, found jobs in a variety of positions. For many, it was their first employment experience.
Beyond gaining employment, Department of Social Services staff provided career mentoring in a variety of areas from resume writing and job interview skills to personal hygiene and professional conduct in the workplace.
Social Services staff administers the federally funded program to recruit, train and place youth with participating local employers. This summer, 38 employers participated in the program.
The Summer Youth Employment Program has helped thousands of youth who meet eligibility requirements, find employment and sharpen job and job search skills.