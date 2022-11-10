Record $272.5 million county budget won't increase tax levy

Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles presented a record $272.5 million tentative county budget for 2023 on Wednesday.

LITTLE VALLEY — A record $272.5 million tentative budget for 2023 was presented to Cattaraugus County lawmakers Wednesday by County Administrator Jack Searles.

There is no tax levy increase, no new jobs and no job cuts included in the proposed budget. “This budget keeps taxes flat compared to 2022,” Searles told county legislators.

