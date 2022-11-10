LITTLE VALLEY — A record $272.5 million tentative budget for 2023 was presented to Cattaraugus County lawmakers Wednesday by County Administrator Jack Searles.
There is no tax levy increase, no new jobs and no job cuts included in the proposed budget. “This budget keeps taxes flat compared to 2022,” Searles told county legislators.
The proposed $10.05 per $1,000 full value tax rate is down $1.05, or 9.5%. County assessments are up more than 10% and the tax rate is down 6.1%
The budget includes a “robust” $33.3 million capital program with $27.1 million for road, bridge and culvert work, and $6.7 million for buildings and grounds work, Searles added.
There is an additional $4 million for paving work by private companies. Legislators are reviewing the additional work.
“Right now in government, there is also a need for leadership, a time to be bold in affirmatively addressing a positive vision for the future of Cattaraugus County,” Searles said.
The tentative budget is about $10 million more than the current $262.7 million budget, and has $10.9 million in new revenue.
Searles is proposing $1.5 million more in sales tax revenue for 2023 and $1,449,029 in casino revenue tied to the loss of property tax revenue in the city of Salamanca as tax-exempt Native Americans purchase property and take it off the tax rolls.
The tentative budget uses $7.3 million in fund balance reserves to reduce the tax levy, a decrease of $1.1 million from 2022. Another $2.6 million in general fund balance will further reduce the tax levy.
Searles said the tax rate is below that allowed by the state tax cap.
The budget increases the Self-Insured Health Insurance Program by $1 million to $25.2 million in 2023. The biggest driver of costs is prescription drug costs.
The Labor Relations and Human Services committees are the first to review their portions of the budget on Monday. The Development and Agriculture, County Operations/Public Safety and Public Works committees will conduct their review on Tuesday and the Finance Committee meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. to finalize the tentative budget.
A public hearing will be conducted on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., followed by adoption of the budget.