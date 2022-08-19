fileve-web-pots

Coloured Pots (Izinkamba kwamaKhaladi) created by Fileve Tlaloc will be on display at the Tri County Arts Council through Sept. 24.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — An opening reception will be held today for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Coloured Pots (Izinkamba kwamaKhaladi)” by Fileve Tlaloc, which is on display through Sept. 24.

The reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St. The event will be catered by L’Ardasse Chocolates with beverages from Four Mile Brewing and Allen’s Liquor Store.

