Recent Allegany-Limestone grads receive scholarships

Recent Allegany-Limestone Central School graduates received awards this year from three scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Jocelyn Decker, Andy Rohrs and Emily Speckman all received the Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship for $1,000.
The McCord and Karl Scholarship, established through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation, is for veterans and dependents of veterans graduated or graduating from Otto-Eldred High School or a Cattaraugus County high school. The scholarship is named for Bob McCord, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years, and his nephew, Jack Karl.
Decker will study film and moving images at SUNY Oswego. Rohrs will attend St. John Fisher College to study finance. Speckman will study earth and environmental studies at Arizona State University.
Rohrs and fellow graduates Dairinn Finn and Devin Ralston received the Frank A. Martin III Memorial Scholarship for $500 each.
This scholarship is for a graduating Allegany-Limestone Central School senior planning to attend a two- or four-year college who participated in a sport. Recipients must be in high academic standing — at least a 3.0 GPA — and demonstrate strong community service. Martin’s family established the scholarship in memory of the long-time coach and educator.
Finn will attend Ithaca College to study psychology. Ralston will begin studies at SUNY Brockport as an undeclared major.
Ralston also received an award from the Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship Fund for $500.
This fund provides two annual scholarships each at Allegany-Limestone Central. One $500 award is for a deserving student participating in the girls basketball program at Allegany- Limestone, with the recipient chosen by the women’s basketball coach. One $2,500 award is for a deserving student who will attend a two- or four-year college or trade school who has maintained a B or better average and has worked hard to achieve their academic success.
Donations for any of these funds can be made at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.