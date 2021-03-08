OLEAN — For an older individual suffering with heart-related health issues, numerous trips to hospitals in urban areas can be difficult to accomplish — and stressful.
Patients seen in Olean General Hospital’s heart clinic have had some of that stress reduced thanks to the monthly presence of Dr. Vijay Iyer who sees patients at Olean General in partnership with Kaleida/Gates Vascular.
Iyer is an interventional cardiologist specializing in structural heart interventions at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and works in partnership with Olean General. He has worked with patients at Olean General since 2008 and began traveling to the hospital on a monthly basis beginning in 2016.
A regularly conducted procedure by Iyer at Gates Vascular for area residents is transcatheter aortic valve replacement which is a minimally invasive procedure. The procedure was first approved in 2011 by the Food and Drug Administration.
“We were the first site in the country, outside of the trial sites, that were approved for this procedure,” Iyer said. “In the first couple of years we had done about 60 cases. Our very first patient was from Olean.”
That patient, the late Janice Savey, was the first patient to receive the TAVR procedure in New York state and had been referred to Iyer by a cardiologist in Olean.
“She was not a candidate for surgery and had volunteered to be the first patient” for the procedure, he commented. “She did very well and had a very productive and useful life after that for five or six years. She had been told it was the end of the road for her until this point.”
Iyer noted his monthly visits to Olean General were implemented to help reduce travel for patients.
“As part of the evaluation process for patients who have complex problems you need a team approach,” he explained. “You have both the structural cardiologist like me and the open-heart surgeon who needs to evaluate them.
“In the past, these patients would have to come up to Buffalo for all the evaluations,” he continued, noting this could involve multiple visits.
“It’s not easy, even for a young person driving in the hassle of the city,” Iyer observed. “When you take into account these older individuals with these problems, it becomes even more complicated.”
It was with that in mind that Buffalo General, in partnership with Olean General, decided to simplify the process for residents from Olean and the surrounding communities.
“We see patients once a month (in Olean) and evaluate them,” he remarked. “We also have a telemedicine portal at the clinic … so we can actually have (the patient) see the surgeon right from Olean” and receive a comprehensive evaluation without leaving the community.
Iyer also conducts angiograms on the days that he is at Olean General.
“So a lot of the testing and work-ups can be completed right there” at Olean General, he added.
“Then they come up to Buffalo for one day so they can have the (more complex) procedure done and go home the next day.”
He noted that while more complex procedures, such as valve replacements, are done in Buffalo, simpler procedures such as stents can be provided in Olean.
“Our philosophy has always been that we don’t want to be the ivory tower where people have to come to get care, (instead) we will be in the community,” he stated. “In addition to my presence in the community, my electrophysiology department has come down to Olean once a month so they can do pacemakers, ICDs and things like that … so the standards of care at Olean General are essentially the same as what they are in Buffalo General Hospital at Gates Vascular Institute.”
During his free time over the years, Iyers said he has enjoyed the community of Olean and the beautiful surrounding area. He and his 16-year-old son enjoy weekend visits to the area in the summer.
“I really enjoy going for walks along the Allegheny River and the park in Olean,” he shared. “I really enjoy the community and love the drive down there … I think of Olean as my town.”
In commenting on Iyer, Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System, said Iyer “is a recognized world leader on the TAVR procedure” noting Kaleida Health’s Gates Vascular Institute recently eclipsed 2,000 TAVR procedures since 2012.
“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Iyer seeing patients in Olean,” Zewe said. “Dr. Iyer compliments the outstanding heart care team we have at Olean General Hospital including Dr. Christopher Mallavarapu, medical director of the interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory at Olean General Hospital. These Kaleida Health physicians supported by our superb nurses and EMS, have brought heart care in the region to a level usually available only in large city hospitals.”
He added, “Our heart program, and our affiliation with Kaleida Health, is saving hearts and saving lives in Olean and Bradford (Pa.)