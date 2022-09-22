OLEAN — Volunteers from as far as California helped a local nonprofit make an East Olean home more livable for an older resident this week.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers from Constellation Brands, working with the local Rebuilding Together branch, built a ramp off the rear of a Grossman Avenue residence to allow the resident with limited mobility to get in and out of her home.
The largest part of the project was the 60-foot ramp off the back door of the house, weaving back and forth to stay in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“That is quite a ramp,” said Wayne Cooper, president of the Olean Rebuilding Together chapter. “For every inch drop, you need a ramp that’s 1 foot long. It needed to be pretty long — around 60 feet.”
Constellation Brands, a beverage company based in Victor, was seeking a community service project for the firm’s annual outreach, said Joel Blackery, head of corporate security.
“We got a hold of national (Rebuilding Together), and Wayne and Sue (Cooper), and decided to come here,” Blackery said.
Volunteers came from the New York operations, as well as from California and Chicago, to lend a hand over a day and a half of work.
“We did a number of projects that we’re proud of,” Blackery said. Working off an inspection report, volunteers replaced a beam and braces in the basement, fixed various doors, painted and took care of other deficiencies on the list. “We had about 16, 17 (volunteers) yesterday, and we’re a little lighter today because they had other commitments... We got a number of projects done in what equated to a day and a half.”
Wayne Cooper was pleased to have the extra help for the project.
“They did a great job,” he said. “They went all over inside.”
Rebuilding Together was founded nationally in 1973 as Christmas in April, with the local chapter founded in 1992. To date, volunteers have worked on more than 500 homes in the greater Olean area, focusing on residents who are elderly, disabled or of modest means. Many of those projects are meant to help homeowners stay in their homes, instead of having to move into nursing homes or other adult care facilities over issues including mobility.
Nationwide, more than 10,000 projects were reported this year.