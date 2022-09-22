OLEAN — Volunteers from as far as California helped a local nonprofit make an East Olean home more livable for an older resident this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers from Constellation Brands, working with the local Rebuilding Together branch, built a ramp off the rear of a Grossman Avenue residence to allow the resident with limited mobility to get in and out of her home.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social