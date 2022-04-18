OLEAN — Rebuilding Together is once again accepting applications for home repairs from homeowners who are not able to perform the work without help.
The organization addresses safety and the repair of homes for elderly, disabled and other low income homeowners. While under Covid-19 restrictions, some projects may take longer to accomplish such as painting of houses.
Due to fiscal restraints, Rebuilding Together is unable to do any roofs or roof repair.
The applications are available at the following locations:
In Allegany — Duggan & Duggan, Allegany Village Clerk, Allegany Town Clerk, Allegany Senior Center and The Bridge.
In Olean — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, John Ash Senior Center, Olean Mayor’s Office, Olean Food Pantry, African American Center, Cat. Co. Department of Aging, Directions in Independent Living, Trinity United Methodist Church, Loaves and Fishes, Christ United Church, St. Mary’s Church, Rural Revitalization Corp., St. Stephen’s Church, St. Joseph’s Church, St.John’s Church, Bethany Lutheran Church, Harvest Field Ministry and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse.
In Portville — Portville Village Clerk.
In Hinsdale — Hinsdale Food Pantry, Hinsdale Post Office, Hinsdale Fire Dept. and Hinsdale School.
Applications may also be obtained by calling Wayne Cooper at (716) 307-4010 or Charles McCole at (716) 372-6954.
Completed applications should be mailed to Rebuilding Together Olean Area, PO Box 884, Olean, NY 14760. The deadline for applications is May 1, 2022.
Rebuilding Together Olean Area is an affiliate of the national organization, Rebuilding Together, although all funding comes from local donations. All Rebuilding Together Olean Area directors are volunteers and all donations are used to repair houses. The organization has worked on over 560 homes since starting in 1992.