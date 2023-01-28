OLEAN — National Library Lovers Month in February is dedicated to celebrating everything we love about what the library does for our community.
The Olean Public Library (OPL) houses the books and materials we use for enjoyment and research, loans DVDs and games, and provides downloadable videos, books, and audio. OPL provides pre-school education in our story times, school aged programming for socialization and enrichment, and continuing education for adults.
Many in the community love the library for offering computer and printing access and meeting space for their community groups. The library’s digital resources for researching genealogy, consumer questions, or for finding grants are sometimes overlooked but oft loved services once they are discovered.
How can you observe National Library Lovers Month? Come into the Olean Public Library and get your library card, read one of the best loved books of 2022, volunteer your time, attend an intellectually enriching program or support a fundraiser!
Always searching for the next “best read”? Pick something from the list of most loved and most checked out books from 2022. Top three most popular fictional novels were “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson, “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult and “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box. Or try one of these interesting nonfiction picks: “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Kimmerer or “Gunfight” by Ryan Busse.
Volunteer your time to help out with a library project partnership like reading the newspaper for the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service for the Blind and Sight Impaired. This reading service, recently expanded into Cattaraugus County, allows listeners to download podcasts of their favorite local and national publications from a website.
Get more information on becoming a volunteer reader and how to record from home by emailing Outreach@OleanLibrary.org. (To utilize the service or to listen visit nfradioreading.org and go to the Programming tab.
Kids will love participating in a new club upcoming at the library that will lead to them becoming published authors. Promising Young Writers Club members will be introduced to sculpted characters, created by artist Geraldine Smith, and be guided to world build a story involving a mystery/puzzle that they will brainstorm together.
Stop by the library to pick up an informational packet throughout the month.
Utilize the library to explore ways to care about your wellbeing. A guided meditation experience is being offered at the library, for all skills levels, once a month beginning in February. This free class is a wonderful opportunity to learn how meditation can calm our reaction to stress to help maintain better health. Class begins meeting, under the direction of Elaine Snyder, proprietor of Elemental Energy, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. in the library’s gallery.
If joining us, bring a yoga mat, blanket, or pillow for comfort. Chairs will be provided. Learn to love yourself and your place in the world.
As a family, plan an educational weekend using museum adventure passes checked out with your library card. Our Adventure Pass program offers free or reduced admission to 12 destinations, now including the Fenton History Center and a dual pass for the National Comedy Center and Luci Desi Museum. You’ll love this service and visiting our community’s museums.
Show your library some love by attending the Friends of the Olean Library’s FeBREWary beer tasting event and fundraiser. This year’s beer tasting event, which will support many of the library’s programs, will be on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy sampling a few dozen varieties of beer, food, a basket raffle, and live music featuring Alec Cole.
Tickets are on sale at the library’s front desk for $20 each or two for $35. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 each.
Supporting the Friends group all year is a wonderful way to show your library love. Join as a member or sign up for the Friends newsletter at https://tinyurl.com/FriendsOPL
As always, being a vocal library advocate, talking about all the library books, programs and services you love to your family, friends and co-workers is the best way to show the library your love.
Peruse all the library’s offerings, that are free and open to the public, at www.OleanLibrary.org and also email us to sign up for the library’s newsletter at Reference@OleanLibrary.org.