Friends of the Olean Public Library

Community members enjoy a Friends of the Olean Library fundraising event.

 Olean Public Library

OLEAN — National Library Lovers Month in February is dedicated to celebrating everything we love about what the library does for our community.

The Olean Public Library (OPL) houses the books and materials we use for enjoyment and research, loans DVDs and games, and provides downloadable videos, books, and audio. OPL provides pre-school education in our story times, school aged programming for socialization and enrichment, and continuing education for adults.

