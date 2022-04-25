OLEAN — Students from Olean High School’s Reality Check on Friday declared Earth Day 2022 as a “thank you” pickup for the management of the Olean Town Centre mall, as well as the city of Olean residents.
Students gathered at the mall to clear cigarette butts, trash and other tobacco product waste in the surrounding area, and to raise awareness about the environmental impact of cigarette filters.
Mall management declared the property smoke and vape-free in 2021 after being encouraged by local Reality Check members.
Jonathan Chaffee, with Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany, said littered cigarettes are more than just an eye sore. According to environmental cleanup reports, cigarette butts are the No. 1 littered item in the U.S. roadways and the No. 1 item found on beaches and waterways worldwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates about 360 billion cigarettes are consumed in the U.S. each year, while environmental group Keep America Beautiful estimates close to two-thirds — 234 billion — are tossed as litter.
“The fact that there are so many cigarette butts to pick up, it seems like no matter how many times we do cleanups, we never make progress” said Olean Reality Check member Madi Cleveland.
Toxic tobacco trash includes a plastic filter which biodegrades only under extreme conditions, putting wildlife in danger and wreaking costly havoc on our waterways, parks, beaches and roads. In addition, cigarette butts contain carcinogens that can leach into soil, as well as chemicals that are poisonous to wildlife.