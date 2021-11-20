Real-life animal rescue is origin of Hinsdale woman’s children’s book

HINSDALE — The true story of a local family saving a wild baby animal is the basis of a new book for children.
Ramona Witzigman, a retired nurse from Hinsdale, has published “The Very Lucky Bunny,” a delightful children’s book recounting the adventure of an orphaned wild rabbit she rescued.
“The little rabbit was sitting outside our garage door, and it was young enough that the mother would come and get it if she could,” she told the Times Herald. “Usually wild rabbits don’t survive if they’re real young and brought inside and handled and everything, but he did fine.”
The book contains several brightly colored pictures and concludes with an actual picture of Peter, the name given to the rabbit.
Living in the country, Witzigman said she’s taken care of plenty of wild animals that needed help over the years. Her grandson had raised domesticated rabbits and her son has a hobby farm so they had the right equipment to take in Peter right away.
Witzigman and her husband, Norbert, cared for the bunny until he was old enough to be released back to his natural environment. She said they released Peter at the home of Dan Horn — the pharmacy owner in Olean — because he has a fenced in back yard so they knew he’d be safe.
“Any time I’d go into Dan Horn’s, Dan would tell me he would see the rabbit in this patch or that patch while he was mowing and he’s doing just fine,” she said. “Apparently it’s still there because just a couple weeks ago he told me he saw it.”
So how does one go from rescuing a bunny to publishing a children’s book?
Because so many places were closed or shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Witzigman said she didn’t have much else to do so she wrote the story down.
“I showed it to different people and they said, ‘You should get that published,’” she recalled. Upon finding a publisher that prints children’s books, Witzigman sent it in and, after some editing, told her it was good and wanted to continue the process.
Next, she had to find an illustrator that specialized in a style she thought would be best for the story — bright, colorful, visually stimulating and realistic, which she found in the Oleksii Bychkov Studio.
“This guy is from the Ukraine, and I thought it he did a marvelous job even from across the ocean,” she said with a laugh.
The two would communicate through the internet with Witzigman approving each picture before it was sent to the publisher. She said it took about a week to do each of the dozen illustrations.
“I have several individuals who have bought the book, and I’ve taken it to the Cuba library to potentially have a reading and book signing there,” she said. “When I get a chance, I will go to Franklinville and Wellsville and other places.” Witzigman recently held a reading and signing at the Olean Public Library, where she said she also received a lot of encouragement to get the book published.
“I’ve always supported children reading,” she said. “Anytime a child has a book in their hand, especially the younger children with bright pictures, it encourages them that if something like this comes along, they could try it, too.”
Witzigman is the mother of seven, grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of three. She is a registered nurse who worked in many fields of medicine but always gravitated toward pediatrics. After retiring, she substituted as a nurse for local schools until COVID-19 forced her to fully retire. Since then, she’s helped the county administer COVID vaccine and booster shots.
“I firmly believe in children reading, and I really think this is a story that a family could enjoy together,” she added.
Copies of “The Very Lucky Bunny” is available at Dan Horn Pharmacy, McCarthy’s Emporium and Worth W. Smith Hardware in Olean as well as at By the Light of the Moon in Cuba. The book can also be ordered through home2roost.com, Bookbaby bookshop and Amazon.