OLEAN -- An opening reception will be held this Saturday for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, "The Real Ethereal World," featuring collages by Sara Baker Michalak from Chautauqua County.
Catering will be provided by Alan Bernstein and Dessert by L’Ardasse Chocolates, the reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St.
Sara Baker Michalak’s collages reflect the fluidity of form in the natural world and at the interfaces of the natural and built environments. She holds a BFA from RIT’s School for American Crafts and an MA in Interdisciplinary Studies (Humanities/Geoscience) from SUNY Fredonia.
Sara Baker Michalak uses her art to explore the notion of change and continuity in my collage compositions. “To understand our own experience, I often look to the natural world. We observe the seasonal rhythms of rise/birth and fall/death, yet the repetitions and cycles that guarantee continuation: a wildflower rises from winter hibernation, grows to maturity and days back – after setting seed and promising life again. I convey this in our own experience using the fundamental elements of line, form, color, and space. I use additive techniques, layering in imagery as I go. The subtractive processes of sanding, scraping, and washing follow, serving to create the imagery that I’m after with only the essential remaining. My compositions express our experiences of time, too. The past, present, and future are sequential. But the wildflower in front of us embodies proof of its past here, and the potential for its future now....is all time compressed into this very moment” from her artist statement.
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the TCAC, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455.
The Tri County Arts Council is always adding artists to Artist Market, and is open to the public noon-6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5pm Saturday from noon-5 p.m.