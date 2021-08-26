With the first day of classes just around the corner, local school districts are as ready as they can be for students to return with the latest COVID-19 guidelines in place.
With the number of cases in the area rapidly climbing, the Centers for Disease Control recently moved Cattaraugus County from the list of New York counties with a substantial community transmission of COVID-19 — which required 50 cases per 100,000 population in a week — to one with a high transmission — 100 cases per 100,000.
For residents in communities of substantial transmission from the Delta variant, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public — including in schools.
“Because of the highly transmissible nature of this variant, along with the extent of mixing of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in schools, the fact that children under 12 of age are not currently eligible for vaccination, and low levels of vaccination among youth ages 12-17, CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all students (age two and older), teachers, staff and visitors to K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status,” the CDC states.
At the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said preparations for back to school have been going well. He said they’re looking at CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance and waiting for updates from the state while trying to have everyone spaced out as much as possible.
“We had a board meeting last night where we went over some of the guidelines, we’re doing a staff forum today and we’re doing a public forum tomorrow for the public,” he said Wednesday. “A lot of that is just getting the information out there.”
Reopening data listed on the district’s website states the administration’s focus is “providing as normal of a school experience and student opportunity as possible,” including having all students attending a regular school day in person five days a week.
The website said the district will utilize layers of mitigation — such as social distancing, masks, cleaning protocols, HVAC and healthy hygiene — as well as monitoring the infection rate to help guide practice. However, transmission rates in the area may affect procedures.
“I think everyone is excited to have the kids back, I think that’s what everybody wants,” Giannicchi said. “The forefront of all the planning is getting all the kids back in the buildings.”
The latest plan includes no temperature checks and daily screenings required, meaning it’s up to each student or faculty member to stay home if they feel unwell, the website states. On the bus, wearing masks and having two kids per seat is the plan but social distancing when possible.
In the school buildings, masks are required in hallways, all common spaces and when moving in the classroom as well as socially distancing a minimum 3 feet. Masks will not be required when outdoors and mask breaks will take place as often as possible.
Giannicchi said the guidelines are clear at this point so the district has no questions or concerns, but noted that the guidance can change at any time as it has over the past year.
“Right now we have a plan, but that plan can change between now and tomorrow or the first day of school,” he said. “The governor says there may be more guidance coming out so there could be something to add or take away.”
In the Hinsdale Central School District, Superintendent Larry Ljungberg said they have a plan following CDC and state guidelines. He said they’ve done two Zoom meetings with the public to explain what the biggest changes are, notably the 3-foot social distance down from 6 feet.
“Everything we did last year we’re going to do this year in terms of maintenance and cleaning schedules, our regular procedures and the deep cleans,” he explained.
For classes, Ljungberg said the plan to cohort classes together throughout the day, which he said worked well last year. To help with spacing students out, there will also be two cafeterias.
However, unlike in 2020, Ljungberg said the district won’t be doing temperature checks in the morning, which will save faculty time. Additionally, every student will be able to attend school at once with one bus run.
“The big challenge for us is overall engagement,” he added. “When we had them come back (in the spring) we really had a hard time having them field sports because they were so used to a limited structure.”
Ljungberg said the district has already begun its fall sports programs and they hope to run after school activities once classes resume to help the students as well as faculty and staff be engaged more in the school besides the academics.
“We want to offer the sports, we want to offer the clubs, but we want to do it safely,” he added.