OLEAN — For the Drayton family, whose home recently burned, Thursday’s summer reading book and school supply give-away program by the Olean City School District was a wonderful treat.
The Draytons were among a number of families with children from East View and Washington West elementary schools who participated in the midday program at the Lincoln Park pavilion.
Handing out the items were East View Principal Brian Crawford and Washington West Principal Lauren Stuff.
Crawford said the children received the items, which included popsicles, when they showed a ledger that revealed the number of books they had read this summer. He said the schools had conducted the program last summer and it was well-received.
The district is providing two of the programs this summer, with the next one slated for August, because of the pandemic which caused the closure of schools across the state from March through June. The event is sponsored through donations from the Teacher’s Desk, a nonprofit program in Buffalo which distributes over $5 million in books, supplies and resources to 5,000 teachers at 180 schools in Western New York.
“We mailed home reading lists (to students) for them to write down what they read,” Crawford said of the program. “And then they come and show us.”
Stuff said she enjoys the program as it allows staff to see and visit with their students.
“It’s nice to meet up with them over the summer months and make sure they’re still fostering that love of reading,” Stuff remarked.
Malcolm and Anne Drayton’s children, Apollo and Malanna, were some of the children who have been reading this summer and were able to show their teachers just how much they enjoy it.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Anne Drayton said of the program. “We lost a lot of books (in a house fire) so we’re so glad.”
Another parent, Misty Garcia Bautista, said her children, Paxton, Evander and Kaiden, love to get outside for walks and read.
“They were looking forward to this,” Garcia Bautista said of their visit to Lincoln Park for the book program.
A grandparent at the event was Pat Spaeth, who brought her grandchild, Adah Mae Kalinowski, to the event.
“This is great,” Spaeth said of the books and supplies her granddaughter received.
Spaeth said Adah Mae filled out a reading log that required children to complete 20 steps in the program.
“Each step is 15 minutes of reading, so if they bring the log in, they get a popsicle (and school supplies) and they get to choose a book,” she explained.