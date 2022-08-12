State Sen. George Borrello, who lives in the Chautauqua County community of Sunset Bay, denounced the attack Friday on author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution.
The senator said there is no room for religious extremism in America, although it was unclear as of Friday evening what the motive was behind the attack. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.
“This shocking attack on a celebrated and noted author, apparently prompted by fundamentalist extremism, has no place in America,” Borrello, a Republican, said in a statement. “The Founding Fathers fled tyranny and knew all too well the dangers of absolutism and religious zealotry. There is no room, in a free society, for beliefs that demand that you kill someone who disagrees with you.”
Rushdie wrote “The Satanic Verses,” published in 1988. Rushdie said the book was inspired by the Prophet Mohammed. In 1989, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Supreme Leader of Iran and a Shiite scholar, issued a fatwa calling for the death of Rushdie and his publishers.
Borrello recalls buying the controversial book back when it was first released.
“I bought the book, as did so many others, as a show of support for Mr. Rushdie and for the basic human right of free speech,” Borrello said. “My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Rushdie and my hope is that he has a speedy recovery.”
Max Della Pia, candidate for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, also spoke out against the violent attack.
“Let’s call this assassination attempt what it is, an attempt to intimidate and chill free speech with terror,” the retired U.S. Air Force officer said in a statement. “While there are many who wanted Rushdie dead and we do not yet know who is responsible, this is a clear attack on the freedom of speech — a First Amendment freedom that we treasure here in the United States.
“This is an affront to all Americans and all who treasure freedom,” continued. “I ask Americans of all faiths to pray for Salman Rushdie and his family and make sure our love and compassion drowns out this attacker’s hate and all those who support him.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted: “This attack is shocking and appalling. It is an attack on freedom of speech and thought, which are two bedrock values of our country and of the Chautauqua Institution. I hope Mr. Rushdie quickly and fully recovers and the perpetrator experiences full accountability and justice.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Rushdie “is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power. Someone who’s been out there unafraid despite the threats that have followed him his entire adult life.”
She added, “And it happened at a site that is a place that’s very familiar to me. A very tranquil, rural community known as Chautauqua Institution, where the most preeminent speakers and thought leaders and politicians and justices, and everyone come together to have the free expression of thought.”
She also commended the state police trooper who stopped the attack.