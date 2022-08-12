State Sen. George Borrello, who lives in the Chautauqua County community of Sunset Bay, denounced the attack Friday on author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution.

The senator said there is no room for religious extremism in America, although it was unclear as of Friday evening what the motive was behind the attack. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.

