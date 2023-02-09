Dr. Ratana Ratanawongsa

Dr. Ratana Ratanawongsa

 Provided

OLEAN — Applications for the Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation are available to students at Allegany-Limestone Central School in grades seven through 10, with a due date of March 1.

The scholarship is intended to provide financial support for students pursuing education enrichment programs outside of the normal school curriculum.

