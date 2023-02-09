OLEAN — Applications for the Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarship at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation are available to students at Allegany-Limestone Central School in grades seven through 10, with a due date of March 1.
The scholarship is intended to provide financial support for students pursuing education enrichment programs outside of the normal school curriculum.
Applicants must write a short, 200-word essay on why they plan to enroll in an enrichment program and must provide a teacher or guidance counselor recommendation.
The family of Dr. Ratana Ratanawongsa, a former pathologist at St. Francis and Olean General hospitals, started the fund to provide special educational opportunities to students prior to entering college. Over the years the fund has provided more than $3,000 in scholarships to students attending special leadership programs, students enrolling scientific research programs and more.
Questions about the application may be directed to CRCF scholarship and database manager Tricia Oakley at tricia@cattfoundation.org or 701-4016.
Donations can be made to the Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarhsip Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.